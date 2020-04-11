THE Archbishop of York says he has never known a ‘stranger, more disorienting’ Easter season – but has also seldom known a time when our communities have been closer.

Dr John Sentamu has written an inspiring Easter message to readers of The Press today as York remains under lockdown in the face of the Coronavirus crisis.

EVERY night at Bishopthorpe Palace since the start of our national lockdown our gatehouse has been lit up in NHS blue.

It’s a daily reminder to us of the incredible work our health professionals are doing and the sacrifices they’re making in the fight against Coronavirus.

The blue light also inspires me to keep all our doctors, nurses, auxiliary staff and the patients they’re treating firmly in my prayers – plus all social care carers.

It’s absolutely crucial we continue to take responsibility for complying with the Government’s vital message to ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’.

Despite the very necessary social distancing measures in place, I’ve seldom known a time when our communities have been closer.

In the face of the awful daily death toll, worrying economic forecasts and family hardships, it’s been humbling and inspiring to see the creative and helpful ways in which people are offering love and support to strangers and neighbours in need.

Across York, I’m hearing so many stories of letters and cards of encouragement and good cheer being sent to older people and anyone who is isolated, shopping being done for those who can’t get out and joyful Zoom video calls being organised to keep spirits up.

We’ve been witnessing the transforming message of the Easter story coming alive. People being examples of Jesus Christ by serving and loving others, offering hope and compassion. And in the case of many NHS staff, being willing to sacrifice their own health for the sake of others.

I’ve been encouraged, too, by the numbers of people feeding themselves spiritually by tuning in to the many livestreamed services and prayers being offered by churches across the city.

Let me encourage you to join in with the Easter Day service at York Minster tomorrow at 11am via the cathedral’s website at www.yorkminster.org

This is certainly the strangest, most disorienting Lent and Easter seasons I’ve experienced in my lifetime.

And yet my firm hope brought about by the glorious death and resurrection of Jesus Christ remains the same.

Whilst it is a distressing time for anyone mourning the loss of a loved one or worried about the health of friends and relatives, I pray you take comfort that Christ’s sacrifice on the cross means that death is not the end of the story. We all have the promise of eternal life.

So let’s all take our example from Jesus of Nazareth and continue to learn the importance of community, kindness and perseverance - and hope these lessons stay with us long after the lockdown has come to an end.

In the meantime our blue light will continue to shine. After all, “it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness”.

God bless you all.