A TELEVISION presenter and a top NHS expert have a message for DIY enthusiasts this Easter weekend.

Amazing Spaces television presenter George Clarke and Andrew Bennett, NHS Trust and NHS National Clinical Director for Musculoskeletal conditions , have teamed up to issue three top tips to encourage people to stay safe and avoid DIY or gardening injuries over Easter weekend, whilst also stressing that the NHS is still open for those who do end up needing urgent and emergency care.

The health service normally sees a rise in the number of hospital admissions from DIY enthusiasts at this time of year, with warmer weather on the horizon and bank holidays giving people more time at home.

Last year alone, there were more than 4,800 admissions to hospital wards for injuries from drills and other power tools and nearly 7,000 people ended up in hospital after tumbling from a ladder.

And with even more people now at home for longer doing their bit to halt the spread of coronavirus, and DIY stores reporting record sales as many look to take the opportunity to make home improvements and get their garden ‘summer ready’, the NHS is urging people to take simple steps to reduce the risk of avoidable injuries that would put unnecessary pressure on the NHS.

Mr Bennett said: “The public have rightly responded to the expert advice on staying at home to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s good to keep active and busy while you do.

“But we also know that, particularly when the weather gets warmer, activities such as DIY or gardening can result in injuries.

“As doctors, nurses and Allied Health Professionals deal with the greatest global health threat in a century, it’s particularly important to avoid unnecessary trips to hospital right now, which is why you should always take your time, follow instructions, and check the space around you.”

The three top tips in full are:

• TAKE YOUR TIME - Most injuries occur when people take short-cuts or rush. With people now having more time at home, we encourage people to take the time to plan the piece of work and consider the risks seriously.

• FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS - Always follow the instructions when using power tools or machinery.

• CHECK THE SPACE - Look for any other potential hazards– it doesn’t take long but can have a huge impact on reducing risk.

Mr Clarke, said: “It’s fantastic that so many of us are keeping ourselves busy with DIY activities at home over the Easter weekend, which has always been the busiest DIY weekend of the year. But please, please, please be careful.

“The NHS is under massive pressure at the moment tackling COVID-19, so take extra care when doing any DIY work at home to avoid accidents.”

While NHS staff want to reduce the number of people needing care from preventable accidents as much as possible, they are also keen to stress that people who do injure themselves should still come forward for medical attention, and not let worries about catching Coronavirus allow problems to get worse.