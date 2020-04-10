A NORTH Yorkshire care group has teamed up with a local baker to provide each of its staff with a hamper of food as a reward for their hard work during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, who have a home in Pickering, called in Scarborough baker Cooplands to create 160 hampers for each of its staff, who have been caring for older and vulnerable people throughout Covid-19.
Managing director Mike Padgham, said: “We are delighted to be working with local baker Cooplands to provide this reward for our hard-working team.
“This has been the toughest, most challenging period for any care provider to go through and we are truly proud of our staff’s efforts throughout, they have been magnificent.”
The delivery of a hamper to each member of staff follows on from the company’s decision to give each of its staff a Covid-19 pay bonus.
Belinda Youngs, CEO of Cooplands, said: “We were very pleased to help Saint Cecilia’s when they called to say they were looking to supply their staff with food hampers.
“It is wonderful that they are supporting a local baker in this way as we all have to work together during these tough times.
“We are very pleased to be supplying hampers to some very hard-working and deserving workers.”