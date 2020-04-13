THE owner of a fire safety service is continuing to work and help those in need through the lockdown period due to Coronavirus.

David Hammill, from York, runs Trusted Fire Protection. He said that his business has been decimated by the new stay at home measures in place, but as a key worker, he has joined The Press Business Campaign to help businesses to explain how they have diversified to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.