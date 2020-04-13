THE owner of a fire safety service is continuing to work and help those in need through the lockdown period due to Coronavirus.
David Hammill, from York, runs Trusted Fire Protection. He said that his business has been decimated by the new stay at home measures in place, but as a key worker, he has joined The Press Business Campaign to help businesses to explain how they have diversified to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.
He said: “Although everyone is at a standstill right now, life still goes on and I think security is more important than ever.
“We provide the implementation of fire extinguishers, fire alarms and emergency lighting, as well as security services.
“We are an important key worker service and help take the pressure off other emergency services such as police and the fire service in this difficult time.”
You can find out more at https://trustedfireprotection.co.uk/.
David added that he can still operate his services while making sure he maintains the social distancing guidelines, set out by the government.
The Press campaign has also been sponsored by a number of other companies.
Portakabin/Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors and PAPI are among the commercial partners of the campaign.
The Press is offering free adverts to businesses across all sectors which are complying with Government advice.
To discuss becoming a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at: jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk.
To claim your free advert, contact Nicola Haigh on: nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk.