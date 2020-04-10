A PET photographer in York is inviting pets from around the city to share their lockdown experiences.

Annemarie King, known as 'The Phodographer', has set up the initiative.

The counties pets have a unique perspective at this unusual time and have been invited to share what they have been up to in lockdown by posting a picture and their story to her Facebook page.

Annemarie said: “I know that some people are feeling worried and uncertain right now, so I wanted to bring a little frivolity and fun into each day.

"Pets bring us enormous comfort, keep us entertained with their antics and teach us about living in the present moment. I thought people would love to share their stories and pictures with others.

"I’m so happy it’s caught the imagination and people are joining in."

Each day a different breed is invited to participate and today Annemarie is calling for rescue dogs to share what they have been up to in lockdown.

A donate button will be added to the post to support York RSPCA who desperately need funds right now.