AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into the floods which devastated several villages in North and East Yorkshire earlier this year.

North Yorkshire County Council will lead the inquiry into what happened when several storms over several weekends caused heavy rain in the Pennines, causing severe flooding from rivers such as the Ouse and Aire downstream.

A spokesman said that in February, the country was hit by storms over three consecutive weekends, with high winds and flooding from Storm Ciara and Dennis causing widespread damage and disruption.

“Among areas affected by flooding in North Yorkshire were a number of places in the Selby district, including Hirst Courtney and West Bank,” he said.

“In the East Riding, Snaith and East and West Cowick suffered significant flooding from the River Aire, with properties, businesses and roads affected.”

He said that to enable a clear understanding of events leading up to, during and following the flooding, the council was working closely with other risk management authorities – including Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency, district councils, internal drainage boards and land owners – to produce an interim report.

He said this would outline broad observations and establish initial facts and events. “A more complex full investigation will require further time to establish all the facts and technical details,” he said.

Clr Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “Water always finds the easiest path and, as in this instance, can cross administrative areas.

“We are consulting and co-operating with East Riding County Council to ensure that an efficient and consistent approach is adopted across these areas.”

Neil Longden, Environment Agency flood risk manager, said:“The report will form the basis of how we can enhance our plans for reducing the flood risk in the area.

“We want the community to know that although we are in unprecedented times with the Covid-19 situation, we have not forgotten about you.”