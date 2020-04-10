This bank holiday weekend, NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning group is urging that everyone should stay home in line with government guidance and that GP and pharmacy services are open for non-coronavirus related health concerns.
The below information will explain what to do if you or someone you live with has coronavirus symptoms, when and how to access GP and pharmacy services over the bank holiday and where to find important information on prescriptions
If you or someone you live with has coronavirus symptoms (high temperature and / or a new continuous cough):
- Stay at home.
- If your symptoms worsen or you feel that you cannot manage at home, please refer to the NHS111 online coronavirus service. Only call 111 if you can’t get online or you’ve been instructed to.
- Please do not go to your GP practice or community pharmacy.
If you or people you live with don’t have coronavirus symptoms and you think you need advice from a GP practice or pharmacy for a health concern:
If you think you need to talk to your GP practice about something other than coronavirus you can contact your GP practice online or by phone to be assessed. If your practice is not open for any reason you will be directed to another nearby service. If a face-to-face appointment is necessary, you’ll be advised on this.
- GP practice services today and Easter Monday will be available the same as any normal weekday. This may be at your practice or another nearby service.
- Tomorrow and Sunday, GP access will be the same as any other weekend.
Community pharmacy services over the bank holiday:
Pharmacists and their teams are an essential part of the NHS and need your help and support during the coronavirus pandemic. Always treat our staff with respect as they are doing their best to provide you with the medicines and advice you need.
- Many community pharmacies will be open for a minimum of three hours today and Easter Monday with some pharmacies being open longer. Please check your pharmacy website or phone for details.
- Community pharmacy opening hours tomorrow will be the same as normal and for Sunday will be the same as any normal Easter Sunday.
- Important information on prescriptions during the COVID-19 epidemic can be found on the CCG’s website: https://bit.ly/important-prescriptions-information-covid