CHILDREN in York can join in a nationwide Easter egg hunt.

The Big Neighbourhood Easter Egg Hunt involves creating an Easter egg to place in your window so anyone out walking, cycling or running for their one hour of permitted exercise per day can see it and it will cheer them up.

In York efforts are being coordinated by Michelle McPherson who runs ARTventurers York - a baby and toddler creative play group.

She said: "At the moment classes are postponed due to Coronavirus but that hasn’t stopped us from being creative as a nationwide team.

"We are running The Big Neighbourhood Easter Egg Hunt and asking everyone to join in with the fun up and down our country. It's so easy to do and we'd love everyone to join in."