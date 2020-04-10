THE Clap for our Carers campaign continued around the UK last night, but one York resident decided to add her own twist.
The campaign encourages the public to give a round of applause to NHS staff and carers in our communities working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebecca Blueman, of the Clifton Moor area in the city, decided that she would add an extra element to the campaign and bring along her bagpipes to show her appreciation to the NHS.
The video of Rebecca performing can be viewed by clicking here.
Rebecca began to play her bagpipes at Roundhill Link and carried on down Stubden Grove.
The video and pictures were taken by photography student, Emily Richardson, who is studying at the University of Manchester.
