THE owners of one of York's fish and chip shops says the firm is is closed on Good Friday for the first time in more than 50 years due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
But the owners of Papa's, which has branches in Parliament Street in York city centre as well as older restaurants in Scarborough and Bridlington, say they have come up with a recipe for us to try at home.
A spokesman for Papa's Fish and Chips said: "Each year, on this day, the restaurants are fully booked weeks in advance while thousands queue for takeaways.
"Due to the current situation, the family run business has closed in line with government guidelines, to protect their team, their guests and wider community. Having implemented and trialled both social distancing and deliveries - it was found to be impossible, in any takeaway environment, for their team or guests to maintain a safe distance.
"To help keep people everyone safe, and avoid the temptation to venture out, they have came up with a way to enjoy fish and chips this Good Friday - by sharing their secret family recipe."
The secret recipe batter mix can also be purchased online (www.PapasFishandChips.com) and delivered to your door. To make it even better, every penny raised through the sales of their secret recipe batter mix, will be donated directly to local NHS hospitals to help purchase PPE.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment