AN inspiring care home resident has beaten coronavirus - and returned with a smile on her face.

Muriel Tipper was taken to Scarborough Hospital when she became unwell.

And while she was there, she tested positive for coronavirus.

The 84-year-old battled the virus - and recovered.

She was welcomed back home by staff and residents at her care home with a tea party and banner.

Staff at Scarborough Hall care home, where Muriel lives, said she had received "excellent care and treatment from the wonderful doctors and nurses at Scarborough Hospital".

And they were delighted to welcome her home.

Staff, residents and guests celebrated Muriel's return with afternoon tea - whilst practising social distancing.

A spokesperson said everyone is thrilled that she fought they virus and has returned home safely.

General manager of the home, Charlotte Nurse, said: “The day was all about celebrating Muriel’s return and it has been great fun for everyone.

"Our staff and the people who live here have really got involved with the celebrations and have really enjoyed themselves.

"In these unprecedented times with so much negativity in the media, we wanted to share the good news and give people some hope.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at Scarborough Hall for their dedication and commitment to the home not only at this time but over the years.”

The home holds activities and events for residents and for its neighbours.

And a spokesperson said they are doing their best to support the NHS during the coronsvirus crisis - by taking in people who need care, to free up space in hospitals and ease pressure on services.

Scarborough Hall is run by Barchester Healthcare - the provider that also runs Mulberry Court Care Home, Meadowbeck Care Home, Ouse View Care Home and Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home.

The company is not allowing visitors to their homes during the coronavirus outbreak - except for health professionals.

A spokesperson said: "All of our homes and hospitals have now been set up for Skype calling to enable you to keep in touch and we are confident that our staff will do all they can to ensure that life in our services remains as comfortable and sociable as possible as we support them with delivering interactive activities, whilst practicing physical distancing."

Scarborough Hall is home to 85 residents and the nursing home is rated good by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.