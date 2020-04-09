CITY of York Council is tonight standing by its decision to ban mourners from York Crematorium, despite protests from 'distraught' people unable to say goodbye to their loved ones.

However, it says that following further discussions with funeral directors and clergy, it will now be allowing one celebrant or minister to perform a short service, which will be filmed free of any charge.

The authority issued a statement tonight after a day in which York Central MP Rachael Maskell told how she had been contacted by many people distraught at the decision and called for it to be reversed,and after a petition calling for the ban to be dropped was signed by almost 1,700 people in less than 24 hours.

A spokesman said the impact that coronavirus was having on the country and York was unprecedented and, as such, the council had had to ensure it was doing everything reasonably possible to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

"This sadly includes limiting the attendance of funeral services," he said. "York is not the only council to have taken this decision and a number of larger near neighbour authorities in West Yorkshire in Leeds and Bradford took this action some weeks ago."

Director of Public Health Sharon Stoltz said she understood how difficult this decision would be for many people and the pain it might add to the loss of a loved one 'and my heart goes out to anyone who is affected by it.'

She said: "Our utmost priority is that we protect people from the spread of coronavirus where it is possible to do so and to ensure that the health of those we work with, the public, council staff, funeral directors and other partners are protected.

"Since the decision was announced, we have had further discussions with funeral directors and faith leaders and agreed with them that we will allow one celebrant or minister to perform a short service that will be filmed free of charge. We hope this will provide some comfort to those who are affected during these difficult times.

"We will continue to keep this decision under review and will be closely monitoring national guidance.”

Kelsey Dobson, who has launched the petition calling for the ban to be reversed after it prevented her aunt from attending her husband's funeral, said the 'minor compromise' of allowing a celebrant or minister to perform a short service was 'absolutely not good enough.'

She said: "Still refusing immediate family from attending the funeral will have a detrimental impact on the grieving process. Nobody should be denied the chance to say goodbye to their spouse / parent / child.

"Shops still allow 50 people in at once, building sites remain open and public transport is still running. How can less than five family members in a room adhering to social distancing guidelines be even remotely as risky as the examples I've provided, especially when most of such immediate family are likely to like in the same household.

"The Government guidelines remain that immediate family of up to 10 people can attend funerals, and therefore York council have gone against this and taken it a step too far. Spouses and children must be able to attend the funeral."