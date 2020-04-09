THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area has risen again - passing the 100 mark for the first time.
Figures released this evening (Thursday) by Public Health England revealed there were now 101 confirmed cases in York - compared to 87 on Wednesday.
There was also a steep rises in the figures for both the North Yorkshire County Council area and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Today's figure for North Yorkshire was 352 cases - compared to 328 cases the day before.
East Riding recorded a steep increase of 27 cases - with a total of 150 cases as of today, compared to 123 yesterday.
However, the number of people actually suffering from coronavirus symptoms is much higher than the figures suggest, because only the most seriously ill people are tested.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK as of Thursday, April 9, stood at 65,077 according to the figures, with a total number of recorded deaths at 7,978.