A YORK laboratory which normally tests people for food allergies and intolerances is now planning to help in the battle against the coronavirus.

YorkTest Laboratories Ltd wants to develop an antibody test for Covid-19, which should tell people whether or not they have had the disease.

The firm, based at Monks Cross, says it has ‘reached out’ to the NHS and Government about its plans to create such a test - but first it needs help from anyone, in the UK or abroad, who has tested positive for the virus.

Managing director Richard Dawson said he wants such people to kindly provide a tiny blood sample, using the firm’s standard home-to-laboratory finger-prick blood collection process.

He said in an email to YorkTest customers: “If you or anyone you know has proved positive for coronavirus - and it is essential that this person has been tested for Covid-19 and had a positive result - and are happy to help, then please email client.support@yorktest.com or call 01904 410 410.

“As a thank you, we would like to offer a free Covid-19 antibody test, once fully developed and validated, for each person who provides a valid proved positive blood sample using our collection kit."

He said the firm was also interested in hearing from people who had been tested for Covid-19 but whose swab result was negative.

He said that while YorkTest had emailed customers past and present to seek their help, this was just one of many channels it was using to reach out to people for their help in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We actually have 11 blood samples, using our special blood collection kits, on their way from a little village in Denmark, where there was sadly an outbreak of the coronavirus, and some people there have very kindly responded to our appeal,” he said.

“I am heartened by the positive response we have had so far.”

He stressed that all blood samples received in the effort to develop the antibody test and help the fight against the coronavirus would be processed in the strictest of confidence and YorkTest would not store or share any personal data as a result of the development process.

“All blood samples are destroyed after testing in line with our privacy policy,” he said.

He added that the firm’s provision of home-to-laboratory testing was well established with all the equipment, certifications and procedures already in place to be able to deliver a Covid-19 antibody test solution once development was completed.

Antibody tests do not look for the coronavirus but detect the antibodies which our bodies produce to kill the virus, which we keep producing even after the virus has been eliminated.

These tests can be done with only a drop of blood and reveal who has been infected even after they have recovered - even those who had no symptoms and no idea they had had it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described antibody testing kits as a potential "game changer", although The Guardian has recently reported some scientists as saying they believe they could in fact be unreliable.

l For more information on the YorkTest antibody plans, go to www.yorktest.com