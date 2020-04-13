FRESH plans for a pub on the A64 Malton Road have been submitted.

The scheme would see the closed Four Alls Inn turned into a drive-through coffee shop.

Under the plans there would be offices on the first floor of the building - and a garage would be turned into a shop.

The planning application, submitted by Dennis Harley Developments, says: “The main public house building is mainly two storey in height of brick elevations with pitched tiled roof.

“The trading levels of the Four Alls Inn have seen a decline, with a reduction of circa 25 per cent over the last year.

“The site is located in the York Green Belt.

“The proposal will utilize the existing vacant inn to form one drive-thru coffee shop with offices above and the existing garage building will form one [retail] unit.”

It adds that there will be 45 parking spaces - including two disabled bays and two electric charging points.

And the opening hours are expected to be from 5am to 11pm, seven days a week.

The application adds: “The proposal is of a scale and design that will sit sympathetically within the context of the site and the wider area while utilizing an existing vacant building.

“The proposal will employ approximately 25 people and thus contribute to the local authority.”

In November 2019 a previous planning application outlined a proposal to demolish the pub and instead build two houses on the plot of land.

The previous application was for two new five-bedroom houses.

A statement said the number of people visiting the pub had dropped by a quarter in the past year - and that the brewery that runs the site would have to invest about £460,000 in the business to improve it.

Company Punch Pubs had instead applied for permission to knock the venue down and use the land to build two large homes, with double garages and gardens.

The previous application said:”The report confirms that trade at the Four Alls is expected to decline due to the challenges faced by [drink] led properties situated in isolated locations.

“It is considered that the subject property is not viable if operated as a [drink] led business as a result of the lack of footfall and the small number of residents living within close proximity.”

It said the property is surrounded by underused land and that the proposed homes would be of a “traditional appearance” similar to the pub.

It added: “Whilst the public house appears to be well-located on the A64, there is little local trade and as the main road is extremely busy, it is often difficult for car-bound customers to turn into the property.”

The roadside pub would be demolished and the area in front of the homes would be landscaped, if approved.

