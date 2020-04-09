FOUR more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, three of which were at York Hospital.
NHS England said that the total number of coronavirus deaths within the trust is now 33.
Three of the further four deaths were at York Hospital - taking the total number of coronavirus deaths there to 22.
The one other death was at Scarborough Hospital, taking the total to 11.
A further 765 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 7,248.
Patients were aged between 24 and 103 years old. 43 of the 765 patients, aged between 33 and 99 years old, had no known underlying health condition.
