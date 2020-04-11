A SPORTS therapist and movement specialist has created an online group to help people "move well and live well" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Brûlé-Walker, founder of 'NBW: Move' has created a free Facebook group called ‘Move Well to Live Well’, which is open to anyone who wants to join and offers advice, education and videos to help those at home during the current Covid-19 crisis.

She has joined The Press Supporting Local Business campaign, which aims to help businesses to explain how they have diversified to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.

Nicole said: “I wanted to help people who may be struggling with injuries or pain and to advise those who were wanting to take up exercise at home. The internet is flooded with online exercise and dance classes and it is a great opportunity to try something new but not at the expense of injuring yourself. If people have concerns about starting exercise, I can help find something that suits them."

People may join Move Well to Live Well through the following link https://www.facebook.com/groups/363960687431458/?ref=share.

