AN INSPIRATION and well-being coach is pledging to be there for people over the coronavirus period - helping them with their mental and physical health.

Matt Messia’s impact leadership course - that offers one-to-one coaching for teachers, medics and other professions - has been ‘hit hard’ by the coronavirus pandemic.

He has joined The Press’ Supporting Local Business campaign, which aims to help businesses explain how they have diversified to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.

He said that now it was vital to help those who could face tough mental health problems while stuck at home.

He added: “I’ve been hosting virtual lessons for medical professionals in York and across the UK, as well as others who are struggling, to keep them fit and healthy through this difficult time. We don’t know how long this is going to last so it is important I can be there to help people stay focused, understand them and advise where I can.”

All of Matt’s lessons and classes can be found at https://www.mattmessias.co.uk/

As well as City of York Council, The Press campaign has also been sponsored by a number of other companies.

Portakabin/Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors and PAPI are among the commercial partners of the campaign.

