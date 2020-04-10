WHAT better way to brighten a day in lockdown than with a bouquet of colourful flowers?
And a York florist has created her own rainbow of flowers in the shop window - at Fulford Flowers on Main Street.
Sheryl Popplewell from the florists is creating rainbow bouquets that can be delivered to friends and families during the lockdown.
She said: “Lots of people would like something to cheer them up, so I am making multicoloured bouquets. They have been very popular.
“We are encouraging people to use the hashtag #LetHopeBloom.
“Lots of people are buying flowers for themselves at the moment too – even writing lovely messages to themselves like ‘Keep cheerful’ and ‘Keep your chin up’ in the cards.
“We are trying to show our love and support to everybody at this time and to stay cheerful, as well as keeping safe and well.”