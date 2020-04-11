A NEW block of retirement apartments could be built next to York Racecourse - just off Tadcaster Road in York.

A planning application has been submitted for land with three bungalows on it - on Cherry Lane opposite the Holiday Inn - to be turned into a 60-bed extra care living complex.

The apartments would also have a restaurant, hair salon, activities suite, treatment centre and mobility scooter hub.

The plans - submitted by Adlington Retirement Living - would see the three bungalows currently on the site demolished to make way for the new apartment building.

The applications says: "A public consultation was undertaken on February 19 2020 with the scheme receiving support from the local residents who considered the proposals to have been designed to respect the local area and allow elderly people to remain in the area where there friends, family and activity groups are located whilst receiving the care and support they need.

"The main issues identified were highway and possible visual impact."

Access to the site would be from further down Cherry Lane

There will be 36 parking spaces - including four disabled bays.

The application says there is a critical need for these types of home in York - where older people can live independently but with extra support if they need it.

It says: "There is a wealth of evidence from figures at the highest levels of Government that the need for accommodation for the elderly is becoming one of the most important challenges facing planning – our ageing population is well publicised. There is also a significant local need in York"

Visit planningaccess.york.gov.uk ref 20/00507/FULM to view.