A YORK medical group has taken the decision to remain open today (Good Friday) and Easter Monday to reduce pressure on hospital workers.

Priory Medical Group has chosen to remain open over the bank holidays to “stand shoulder to shoulder” with hospital colleagues in the battle against the coronavirus.

Martin Eades, managing partner at Priory Medical Group, said: “We feel it is our duty to try and reduce the pressure on hospital colleagues at a time of unprecedented demand for their services.

“Being open for patients over the Easter period is one way in which we can support them.

“Our priority is to protect both staff and patients from Covid-19.”

The group’s surgeries will provide routine and urgent services to all patients, using predominantly telephone and video-consultations.

Patients will only be seen face to face if invited to attend a surgery by one of the clinicians.

If seen face to face, patients will be subject to a Covid-19 pre-screening questionnaire before and during the appointment.

Dr Chris Bennett, GP partner at Tang Hall Lane surgery, said: “We understand that many of our patients may be required to self-isolate or shield themselves.

“However we can often manage their clinical conditions and offer clinical advice and guidance remotely, either over the telephone or through simple video-consultations on a smartphone or tablet device.”

Dr Bennett added: “We strongly recommend that all of our patients nominate a pharmacy which will allow them to access their medications and repeat prescriptions without having to attend any surgery.”

The practice advise that some next day appointments will be released in advance this afternoon.

They are also advising patients to book using the NHS App available to all smartphone and tablet users, before calling the surgery to make an appointment.

Dr Abbie Brooks, GP partner at Park View Surgery, has advised patients to keep in touch with the latest advice and guidance.

Dr Brooks said: “Our news feeds contains validated advice from sources including HM Government, NHS England, Public Health England.”