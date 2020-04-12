YORK charity workers have been on the front line getting cancer patients from North Yorkshire to radiotherapy appointments at St James’s, Leeds, in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Since COVID-19 took hold, numbers using York Against Cancer’s daily minibus service have been dwindling but the charity has kept its commitment to support those who had already started their course of treatment.

Julie Russell, general manager of York Against Cancer, said the hospital’s recommendation had been that those who had begun treatment should continue with it and the charity decided it should continue to get them there.

“The last thing we wanted to do was to leave patients having to find alternative transport that could have put them at greater risk,” she said.

The charity’s minibus drivers Ian Stevenson and Neil Johnson (both pictured) have instead been taking patients to Leeds and back individually.

They measured their minibus to establish where the patients would have to sit in order to conform with the Government’s two-metre social distancing rules, and they took every opportunity to sanitise the vehicle to ensure the safety of their patients and themselves.

“Our drivers have been on the front line,” said Julie. “They have been absolutely amazing and we are proud that we haven’t let anybody down in spite of this crisis.”

Last Monday (April 6) was the last day of operation for the service but York Against Cancer is determined that it will be back as soon as possible.

“We have been working with the Bexley Wing to find the best way forward,” said Julie. “Just as quickly as we can we will be back offering this service to help people every day with their transport.”