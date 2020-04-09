YORK Festival has been CANCELLED.

Ticketholders will be contacted for a refund.

The festival was due to take place on June 19 to 21 with headline acts including Lionel Richie, Westlife and Madness - at York Sports Club.

Today the promoters Cuffe and Taylor announced the event will not go ahead.

Neither will the Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2020 programme.

In a statement, the promoters said: "We are sad to announce both York Festival and the 2020 programme at Scarborough Open Air Theatre will not go ahead.

"We did not want to take this step but it was unavoidable. The health and safety of concert-goers, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority.

"We are working with our ticketing partners and they will contact customers very soon to process refunds.

"Peace, love, kindness and thanks."