THIS Easter school holiday may be a lot different to previous ones, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t make the most of it.

While you may be restricted to your home, there are no limits to your imagination.

At Selby College they’ve put together some top tips on how you can use the Easter break to try new things, be active and keep connected with loved ones.

Stay social

While we may be socially distancing ourselves from others, you can still socialise virtually with your loved ones via video apps and group messenger apps. This will allow you to keep in touch with your family and friends by sharing content, updates or images of what you have been up to. Think outside the box and use the apps to start your own virtual book club, host your own quiz night or arrange a weekly virtual catch up with your friends or family. Or, grab some popcorn and sweets and host your very own long distance movie night or TV watching party!

Social media platforms are also great ways to stay in touch with your friends and are extremely important right now and can provide a sense of online community at what could potentially be a very isolating time.

Keep active

We are now spending more time at home, which means staying physically active is extremely important. Make the most of your outdoor exercise of the day by going on a walk, a bike ride or even a run. This will not only keep you active, but will allow you to enjoy some fresh air and hopefully, some sunshine!

Make the most of your outdoor space by exercising in your garden, if you have one. This can be anything from a game of football, to skipping, to an old fashioned game of rounders with your family.

There are also lots of great exercise apps which you can download or NHS Fitness Studio and YouTube also offer a range of free workout videos. Many online fitness experts and coaches are also sharing free content and workout regimes with their followers right now on Instagram and Facebook. Search the hashtag #StayInWorkOut on social media to see how others are keeping active online.

Have fun

It’s extremely import to also stay mentally active during this period. Puzzles and jigsaws are extremely stimulating and can create some friendly competition with members of your household. Or, simply find a board game which you can all play and have some fun together.

Try new things

Step outside of your comfort zone and use the time to try something new. This may be home cooking, teaching your pet new tricks or starting a new hobby. No matter what it is, you’ll have an abundance of time to perfect your new craft!

Or, start a new DIY project and create something new from scratch for your bedroom, garden or anywhere in the home.

Look ahead

Whether you are planning to move away to university, start a full-time job or if you are starting College in September, look to the future and get excited about what is to come. Read up on your course online, your future employer, or get to know the landmarks of the city where the University is.

We are all in this together and we all need to play our part by staying at home, but that doesn’t mean we have to be confined by this – there are still plenty of things you can do at home to keep active, stay well (mentally and physically) and in touch with your loved ones.

Most importantly, stay safe and enjoy the well-deserved break.