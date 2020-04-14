At TalkTalk, we’re committed to ensuring that everyone can rely on their broadband and phones, whether it’s for work, play or staying in touch with family and friends. That’s why we’ve joined forces with other internet providers and promised to continue doing all we can to keep the country connected during these unprecedented times.

Here are some of our top tips to help you all get the most out of your broadband connection:

Using the master socket - The router should be plugged into the master socket.

- The router should be plugged into the master socket. Location, location, location - Ideally, a router should be upright on a table or shelf.

- Ideally, a router should be upright on a table or shelf. Reduce signal interference - Electrical appliances like microwaves and cordless phones can disrupt Wi-Fi signals, so it’s best to keep the router away from them.

- Electrical appliances like microwaves and cordless phones can disrupt Wi-Fi signals, so it’s best to keep the router away from them. Make the right call - Customers should consider using a fixed line to make calls or apps such as WhatsApp, FaceTime or Skype if using a mobile.

- Customers should consider using a fixed line to make calls or apps such as WhatsApp, FaceTime or Skype if using a mobile. Check your provider’s website – for more tips and support.

We’re standing together with the whole of the industry to say thank you to our thousands of engineers and technicians working around the clock to keep Britain connected, and to thank you for your patience if there are any bumps along the way. Together we are doing all we can so that you can stay connected.

In such an uncertain time for everyone, we know that people are going to be increasingly looking for things to do together at home, so we welcome NBCUniversal’s decision to make new cinema releases available in the home during this time so we can help TalkTalk TV customers continue to enjoy the latest films.

For the first time ever, some of the studio’s latest movies are now available to rent at home. Titles from Universal Pictures and its specialty label Focus Features that are currently in cinemas, including Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Invisible Man and The Hunt, are now available to rent on TalkTalk TV.

TalkTalk TV offers a range of entertainment on a flexible monthly basis, making it even easier for customers to enjoy their favourite TV and film without a lengthy contract.

TalkTalk UFO + TalkTalk TV costs £29.50 a month for 18 months (offer ends 22 April 2020) and is available in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate, Heworth, Badger Hill, Tadcaster Road and parts of Tang Hall. To find out if you can connect to TalkTalk UFO visit talktalk.co.uk/ufo and enter your postcode.

For more information on TalkTalk Ultra Fibre Optic: www.talktalk.co.uk/ufo