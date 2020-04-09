THE council in York is appealing to the Government for additional personal protective equipment (PPE), and to local businesses for any spare PPE, so it can be used by the authority’s care workers.

Although City of York Council’s says care teams currently have sufficient PPE, stocks nationally are running low, and priority is being given to NHS staff.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, has written to the Secretary of State, for Health and Social Care, the Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP.

Cllr Aspden said: “I have underlined the urgent need for the Government to deliver additional PPE equipment to the adult social care sector and to provide assurances about ongoing supplies for the weeks ahead.

“Social care is at the frontline of responding to the outbreak of Coronavirus and I know that in York, our workforce is doing an incredible job in extremely difficult circumstances. They are, of course, also doing a dangerous job, putting themselves at great risk to protect vulnerable residents and support our communities. Ensuring their safety should be paramount, alongside the safety of those that they are supporting.”

Sharon Stoltz, City of York Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “All our care workers are following national government guidance on the PPE they need to wear. In a similar way to NHS staff, care staff need to use PPE to keep themselves safe from the risk of infection.

“At present we have low stocks of PPE. Our teams go through hundreds of single use items every day. As national stock levels are low, anything local businesses can do to help would be greatly appreciated.”

“The items we need are disposable plastic aprons, gloves, black bags, masks, eye protection goggles, alcohol based hand sanitiser and hard surface wipes.”

Anyone who thinks they may have useful PPE should please email PPE@york.gov.uk