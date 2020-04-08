THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area has risen sharply today to 87 - compared to 75 on Tuesday.
The figures were released by Public Health England today (Wednesday).
There was also a steep rises in the figures for both the North Yorkshire County Council area and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Today's figure for North Yorkshire was 328 cases - compared to 285 the day before.
East Riding recorded an increase of 26 cases - with a total of 123 cases confirmed as of today, compared to 97 on Tuesday.
However, the number of people actually suffering from coronavirus symptoms is much higher than the figures suggest, because only the most seriously ill people are tested.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK as of Wednesday, April 8, stood at 60,733 according to the figures, with a total number of recorded deaths at 7,097.