MORE than 2,200 requests for support have been made to City of York Council in a week.

The local authority also received 278 applications for council tax support - which are being processed.

And £4,640 has already been paid out in response to requests for financial assistance to help residents pay bills and buy food.

Executive member for finance, Cllr Nigel Ayre, said: “The outbreak of coronavirus has affected us all in one way or another.

"We’ve worked to ensure these measures help people who have fallen on hard times due to the outbreak.

“These schemes will make sure those residents who are facing hardship, whether that is due to illness or their current employment situation, don’t have to worry about how they are going to put food on the table, pay their council tax or the rent."

And 3,000 kind-hearted volunteers have also signed up to help those most in need. They will work from one of the hubs already set up.

The council is urging people to make contact through the website where they can, in order to keep phone lines free for those without internet access.

Cllr Ayre added: "I’d like to thank residents and business who are continuing to pay tax and rent, they are helping to support the city during this time of need. This ensures that we can continue to deliver the response to coronavirus alongside continuing to deliver vital services, such as adult social care, education and frontline service such as waste collections.”