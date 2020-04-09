CITY of York Council chiefs are backing a campaign by The Press, which sets out to support local businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim of The Press Supporting Local Business campaign is to help businesses to explain how they have diversified to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.

Newsquest, publisher of The Press, launched the campaign to highlight how readers can continue to buy local and support the York economy, where possible.

Council leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “The outbreak of coronavirus has affected residents across the city. We are living in unprecedented times and dealing with exceptional circumstances.

“I am pleased to support the campaign; our small and independent businesses are an integral part of our city, and that is why we are acting quickly to protect all business here in York.

“As a city, we must find our resolve and do everything we can to support those who need our help the most.”

City of York Council is also one of the partners in the The Press Supporting Local Business Campaign.

As well as the council, The Press campaign has also been sponsored by a number of other companies.

Portakabin/Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors and PAPI are among the commercial partners of the campaign.

The Press is offering free adverts to businesses across all sectors which are complying with Government advice.

To discuss becoming a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at: jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk.

To claim your free advert, contact Nicola Haigh on: nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk