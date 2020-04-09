THE new LNER Community Stadium in York is “almost complete” - as building work continues with a reduced workforce.

City of York Council told The Press that the stadium, in Monks Cross, is still a live building site, but all staff are following social distancing rules, along with enhanced cleaning regimes.

The local authority, which is leading the scheme, says a small number of trades people are carrying out “snagging” work.

A spokesperson for the council said: “These are really challenging and difficult times we are all facing as a result of Covid-19 across all industries, and our priority is the health and safety of our staff, contractors and workers.

“The York Community Leisure Complex is still a live building site but with a reduced workforce.

"All staff are following social distancing rules, along with enhanced cleaning regimes including hand washing, in accordance with government guidelines.

“The build is almost complete, but we have a small number of self-employed trades people still working (mostly on the external works) to progress the final stages of minor works, known in the industry as ‘snagging’.

"This will continue for as long as it is government guidance to do so. This includes Buckingham’s project managers.”

A set of test events are scheduled to be held once the stadium is complete, but these can only be held once social gathering restrictions are lifted.

The spokesperson added: “All certification and testing will recommence once Government allows the gathering of people to resume, but only at that point.

“When all contractors and partners are able to return safely to the site to fully complete the works, they will.”

When complete, York Stadium Leisure Complex will include an 8,000 seater stadium for York City FC and York City Knights RLFC.

The complex also features a Cineworld cinema with 13 screens, which opened in December last year.

The site is also home to a community hub, including a library and community offices for York’s sports clubs, York Against Cancer shop and offices and NHS outpatient services.

It also boasts new swimming facilities, a gym, dance studio and sports hall with spectator seating, retail and restaurant outlets and catering and hospitality areas.

The current seasons for the Vanarama National League North, which York City FC plays in, and the Betfred Championship, which the Knights compete in, have been suspended indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.