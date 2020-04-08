A MAJOR supermarket chain, which has two big stores in York has gone in to partnership with Deliveroo.

The deal between Morrisons, which has stores in Foss Islands Road and Front Street in Acomb, and Deliveroo means customers will be able to order from 70 essential household items from Morrisons stores for on-demand delivery.

The new service, which starts today, will be for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis. T

Morrisons say that at first the service will only be available from their Front Street store.

All deliveries will be contact-free to ensure safety, with Deliveroo riders leaving the deliveries at customers’ doors to collect, minimising person-to-person contact.

The service will include meat and Quorn, fruit and household essentials.

In an effort to ensure that customers can access essential items at affordable prices during the COVID pandemic, items will be priced the same as Morrisons stores and there will be a flat £4.99 delivery fee (unless customers have the Deliveroo Plus service).

Morrisons Chief Executive David Potts said: “Our partnership with Deliveroo will help us to continue to play our full part in feeding the nation. Customers will be able to order essential products from Morrisons biked by Deliveroo to the door in as little as under 30 minutes. It’s a great combination of traditional and modern methods and it will provide more vulnerable people with the opportunity to receive their home delivery.”

Ajay Lakhwani, Vice President of New Business, Deliveroo said: “With families and vulnerable people in isolation, it is more important than ever that we make sure they have access to the essential household items they need. During this worrying period we want to play our role in making sure people have access to a range of items, in particular the vulnerable who cannot leave their homes.”