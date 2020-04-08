A total of 19 patients with confirmed coronavirus have now died at York Hospital, following a further three fatalities.
A further ten patients who have tested positive have died at Scarborough Hospital after two more deaths, said York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the two hospitals.
The statistics were revealed after NHS England announced that a further 828 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 nationwide had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 6,483.
It said patients were aged between 22 and 103 years old, and 46 of them - aged between 35 and 96 years old - had no known underlying health condition.
The difference between the nunmber of fatalities at York and Scarborough broadly reflects the difference in size between the two hospitals, with York being about twice as big as Scarborough.
