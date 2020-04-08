HUNDREDS of homes and business have been left without electricity after a power cut in York city centre.
Northern Powergrid say they are currently dealing with a power cut in the YO1 postcode area which covers much of the city centre and is expected to last for the rest of the day.
They expect power to be returned by about 5pm.
Hi to all customers in #YO1. #TeamPowergrid are working hard to get your power back on as quickly and safely as we can. Once our engineers started to fix the power cut we found an underground cable needed to be repaired.We now estimate that your power will be back on by 17:00.— Northern Powergrid (@Northpowergrid) April 8, 2020
