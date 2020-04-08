TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 19C in York today - warmer than many cities on the Med.
And it will still be warm at the start of the Easter weekend - albeit with mostly cloudy weather - although some light rain is forecast on Easter Sunday as temperatures fall.
Forecasters say there will be long sunny periods in York today, with a maximum of 19C, compared with 17C in Malaga and Barcelona and 15C in Athens.
After a cooler and cloudier day tomorrow, with a maximum of 14C, temperatures will rebound to 19C on Good Friday and Saturday, with a little sunshine at times.
Sunday will be only 14C, with a little light rain in the afternoon, and Easter Monday will see temperatures plummet to just 10C amid mostly cloudy weather.
Next week will see temperatures rise again to the mid-teens amid further sunshine.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment