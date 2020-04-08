YORK'S iconic department store Barnitts has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic - the first time it has had to close its doors in its 124-year history.

Barnitts, in Colliergate, started trading in 1896.

The company explained its decision on Twitter.

It said: "This is the first time in our 124-year history that we have had to close our doors but these are unprecedented times. Barnitts is still permitted to stay open under the current Coronavirus legislation the safety of our customers and staff also has to be taken into account.

"We will endeavour to reopen as soon as it is practically possible....BUT more importantly for now PLEASE STAY SAFE AND STAY AT HOME.

"Our decision to close temporarily was not been taken lightly. In the mean time you may like to get your Barnitts fix by reading “Barnitts Through The Years” all about the history of the shop and available from all eBook retail outlets."