THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area has remained at 75 today - the same as yesterday.

Figures were released by Public Health England today (Tuesday).

However, both the North Yorkshire County Council area and East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw increases on Monday's figures.

In North Yorkshire there was an increase of 16 confirmed cases - from 269 on Monday to 285 today.

East Riding recorded an increase of just one - with a total of 97 cases confirmed as of today.

The number of people suffering from coronavirus symptoms is much higher than these figures suggest, because only the most seriously ill people are tested.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK is now 55,242, according to the figures, with a total number of recorded deaths at 6,159.