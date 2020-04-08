THE organisers of York Festival - due to take place on June 19 to 21 with headline acts including Lionel Richie, Westlife and Madness - have not yet said whether the event is still due to go ahead following the coronavirus outbreak.

Tickets for the festival - which cost between £50 and £192 for a day pass - were still on sale at 5pm yesterday.

And more than 17,000 tickets have already been sold - the promoters said in February.

The Press first asked for an update on March 24.

Scores of readers with tickets for the event have been in touch to ask whether the event is cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak and if they will get a refund if it does not go ahead.

A spokesman for the festival said he will let The Press know as soon as there is an update.

One person who has purchased a ticket said they had booked accommodation and transport to get to the event - but have had no response from the organisers about whether the festival will go ahead and if refunds will be issued if it is cancelled.

She said Madness, who are due to perform at the event, have cancelled some shows due to take place after the festival due to coronavirus.

People have also been contacting the festival organisers on the event’s Facebook page and Twitter to ask if there is any news about cancellations or refunds - but no announcement or reply had been posted on social media or the festival website as of yesterday afternoon.

The festival was granted a licence after a five hour-long meeting in February.

But the organisers were told the festival must be quieter than the music levels they applied for - after neighbours raised concerns about the three-day event at York Sports Club.

The council’s public protection team said the planned noise levels - 75 decibels at some nearby homes - were too high.

And some residents said they were worried about parking, noise and up to 20,000 people arriving at, or leaving, the venue in Shipton Road, on June 19, 20 and 21.

Macy Gray, All Saints, Lightning Seeds and Lighthouse Family were also announced as support acts at the event.