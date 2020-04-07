FOUR residents with coronavirus symptoms have died at a North Yorkshire care home, it has emerged.

Vida Healthcare said they had all passed away at Vida Grange, its specialist dementia home in Pannal, Harrogate, over the past three weeks, 'under the care of their GP and our wonderful care and nursing team.'

Managing director James Rycroft said they all had underlying health conditions and without the test he was unable to say whether they had contracted the virus.

He added that another three residents had been admitted to Harrogate District Hospital as a consequence of acute ill health over the past few weeks, all of whom were tested for Covid-19 on arrival with only one testing positive.

“Across our care homes, a number of residents have presented symptoms of Covid-19 and although they haven’t been tested, we are treating all residents who present any symptoms of Covid-19 as a potential case," he said.

"This means we are strictly following the guidance from Public Health England in relation to infection control management and isolation from the extended home to minimise the risk of cross infection.

“We also have additional protective measures in place to protect our residents and our staff, including OZONE machines to sanitise each room in the building. This covers all surfaces with an OZONE mist and kills bacteria and viruses. Our laundry uses OZONE technology in all washes which assists with killing off any virus which has made its way onto clothing.

“Currently our homes have adequate PPE to support our valued care team deliver the much needed love and care to our most vulnerable residents.

"We are working together with our residents, their families, the Clinical Commissioning Groups, Public Health England and our GP surgeries to ensure all aspects of care and comfort are met with dignity and meets the known preferences and wishes of our residents.”

News of the residents' deaths comes after a York care home boss warned on Monday that homes were in the eye of a 'perfect storm, with hospitals refusing to admit residents with the virus and staff quitting or self-isolating.