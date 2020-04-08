A YOGA company that has helped people discover mindfulness since it opened last year has moved its lessons online to help keep people fit and flexible during the coronavirus crisis.

Hotpod Yoga, in Stamford Bridge, York, is promoting its virtual lessons through The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

The company, which is owned by Victoria Chan and Oliver Milroy, praised the newspaper’s efforts to highlight how local businesses are diversifying through its offer of free adverts to family and independent businesses.

The Hotpod Yoga studio has adapted to the temporary closure due to Covid19 by launching live online streaming classes.

Victoria and Oliver added that following the lockdown announcement on March 23, they hope the classes will help existing and new customers to find time to keep moving – and to really live up to the Hotpod Yoga brand motto of ‘working the body, calming the mind’.

Hotpod Yoga usually sees 80 people coming through its doors each day, so the virtual lessons are helping those who are self-isolating, working from home or on furlough to keep their minds and bodies active.

