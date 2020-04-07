TWO more patients with coronavirus have died at York Hospital, taking the total number of Covid-19 related fatalties to 16.
Another eight such patients have died at Scarborough Hospital, the other hospital run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS England said there were no more deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to 5pm yesterday at either of the hospitals.
However, it revised upwards the total for the previous 24 hours from one to three. It is understood this can happen when positive test results come back after a patient has died.
The breakdown of the deaths between the two hospitals is broadly in line with their relative sizes, York being approximately twice as big as Scarborough.
