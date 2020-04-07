POLICE arrested two men and seized a samurai sword after an incident in North Yorkshire, in which a car was damaged.
Officers were alerted to reports of an ongoing incident on Stonefall Avenue in Harrogate at around 10.20pm on Monday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said a number of officers immediately responded and two men, aged 23 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage, adding: “A samurai sword was also seized from the scene.”
Both men remain in police custody for questioning while inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12200056673.
