CHILDREN from two York primary schools will feature on our TV screens over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The youngsters from Hob Moor primary and Hob Moor Oaks special school have taken part in a children's TV fairytale ballet production of Little Red Riding Hood, filmed at the Barbican in York before Coronavirus measures were put in place.

The programme goes out on the CBeebies channel on April 10, Good Friday, at 9.30am, and you can enjoy a preview, which features Tilly, Presley and Niamh by clicking here.

Olivia Hargreaves, Head of School at Hob Moor Oaks, said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to CBeebies for giving our children the opportunity to participate in the production of Little Red Riding Hood.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Logan – he loved sharing his experience with our wider school during assembly.

"It was wonderful to see the filming that took place at Hob Moor and for those children who helped prepare the stage decorations – a fabulous example of inclusion."

Debbie Cousins, is head of Hob Moor Primary.

She said: "We were delighted that we were asked to be part of the annual CBeebies' fairytale ballet.

"The children had a memorable time meeting the presenters and filming at the Barbican and in school.

"We are always seeking out exciting opportunities for our children and watching themselves or their friends on the television over Easter will certainly be a memory for life.

"I would like to express my thanks to staff and parents that made this happen."