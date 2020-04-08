HERE'S a great aerial view of the Rowntree’s factory on Haxby Road, taken some time before 1930.

Perhaps the most striking thing about the photograph, to the modern eye at least, is the lack of cars on Wigginton Road. The road, which is in the foreground, is full of workers presumably heading to or from the factory: but they all seem to be either on foot or on bikes. There is not a car to be seen.