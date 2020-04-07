Cabinet member and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, has gone into self-isolation after a family member started showing symptoms of Covid-19.
Mr Gove confirmed he has started self-isolating yesterday and will work from home.
In a tweet, he said:"Many thanks for the kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am self-isolating at home after a family member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment