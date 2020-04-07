YORK schools have teamed up with a city care home in a pen pals scheme to bring cheer to elderly residents who are self-isolating.

Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick has partnered with a number of local schools including Osbaldwick Academy and Heworth CE School as well as young friends from the local community for the new scheme.

The aim is to connect residents within their homes and to keep them connected to family, friends and the community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meadowbeck residents have been sharing their stories of the past and making new friends in the inter-generational scheme.

The letter writing, which is part of the school’s creative writing curriculum, has covered topics such as holidays and places to visit, also one student who is learning German writing a letter in German to one of our residents who was born and raised in Germany, as well as cautionary tales from both the students and residents.

Residents were able to share their interesting tales of the past, and their passion for music and ballroom dancing and scenic walks.

Rebekka Richardson, general manager of Meadowbeck, said: “Residents have really enjoyed sharing their stories with the young pupils; so many have incredible tales and they love hearing the adventures of the students.

"The initiative has been so successful receiving Easter cards and hand written story tales books from the children for our residents to enjoy reading.

"And the residents at our home have wonderful stories, they’ve really enjoyed telling their tales with the young ones.”

Meadowbeck care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.