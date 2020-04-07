AN appeal has been launched after a puppy was seen being mistreated by a group of teenagers.

A witness saw the incident in Sowerby Crescent in the North Yorkshire town of Stokesley at 1pm on Sunday and bought the five-month-old terrier off the group using change in their pocket and called the RSPCA.

The dog is described as a Patterdale terrier and wasn’t microchipped or wearing a collar and ID tag as is now required by law.

Some of his injuries are thought to have been caused by being beaten.

RSPCA inspector Clare Wilson said: “The poor pup had bruising to his abdomen but, more significantly, he had a very swollen and infected penis, and would have been in a lot of pain.

“It’s thought this injury had been caused by another animal about a week previously. He also had some scarring on his face so we think he was probably living with other dogs.

“Sadly, vets determined that the tissue was now necrotic so there was no other option but to put him to sleep.”

The RSPCA is now appealing for information.

Anyone with information about how the puppy came by his injuries should call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message.

The RSPCA is continuing an emergency-only service through the lockdown period.

To help the RSPCA keep rescuing animals in these unprecedented times, donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid