THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area has risen to 75, according to Public Health England.
Figures released today (Monday) reveal that York's number of cases has risen by four - from 71 the day before.
There had been 269 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area by 9am today, up from 243 yesterday.
The number in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area had also increased to 96, from 88 on Sunday.
The number of people suffering from coronavirus symptoms is much higher than these figures suggest, because only the most seriously ill people are tested.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK is now 51,608, according to the figures.
