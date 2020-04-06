PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care in hospital tonight.

Mr Johnson's condition worsened this afternoon and a Downing Street has said that, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him.

Mr Johnson, 55, is understood to be conscious and was moved to intensive care at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

