A POPULAR York restaurant that is now operating as a takeaway due to the coronavirus crisis has seen a spike in its sales - as the company tries to ride out the pandemic.

Mumbai Lounge, in Fossgate, is promoting its delivery service through The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

Restaurant bosses praised the newspaper’s efforts to highlight how local businesses are diversifying through its offer of free adverts to family and independent businesses.

A spokesman for the restaurant said it has joined forces with Streamline Taxis to help deliver food to people around York.

It said: “We closed last weekend and the first few days were really tough. We are used to covering 250 guests a night over the weekend so we didn’t really know what to do when they told us to close.

“We were really worried but after working together with Streamline and The Press to help promote it we have seen a real upturn over the weekend which is great. Even though everyone is stuck at home, they can still enjoy a curry from their favourite takeaway after going out for their once bit of exercise a day.”

The Press campaign has been sponsored by a number of companies. Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors, PAPI and City of York Council are among the commercial partners of Supporting Local Businesses.

We are offering free adverts to businesses across all sectors which are complying with Government advice.

To discuss becoming a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk, and to claim a free advert contact Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk