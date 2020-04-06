A YORK based vehicle repair centre says the government delay for MOT testing could cause accidents if vehicles are not road worthy.

C&M Auto Services based at Nether Poppleton is working in an industry authorised as essential workers, by the DVSA (Driving Vehicle Standards Agency).

The firm is keeping vehicles on the road during the coronavirus lockdown as customers include, NHS workers and the general public who still need to use their vehicles for food shopping, collecting medicines and travelling for essential work.

An MOT is for vehicle safety, roadworthiness and exhaust emissions, as required in the UK for most vehicles over three years old and due to the Coronavirus pandemic the Government has relaxed the rules so that MOTs for cars, vans and motorcycles, due to expire will now be given a 6 month extension.

Mark Meredith is a Director of C&M Auto Services.

He said:“As a small family-run business, we are in a similar position as everyone else, during this coronavirus lockdown. We are normally packed out but business has slowed right down and unfortunately two of our technicians have been furloughed. But, as essential workers we are still open to the public for MOTs and repairs.

“We have altered our business routines to comply with coronavirus and now pick up customers’ vehicles, emailing quotes, taking card payments and returning vehicles, so providing the same service whilst keeping a safe human distance.

"The main issue with delaying vehicle testing is the safety of the vehicle. MOTs include dozens of checks ranging from the brakes and fuel system, to lights, mirrors, seatbelts, windscreen wipers and exhaust system. Checks on these areas are too complex for the average driver to undertake on their own, they cannot be expected to maintain this.”

Jason Coleman is a customer of C&M Auto Services. He said:

“We have a number of vehicles in our family and have been loyal customers of C&M Auto Services for many years, simply because their customer service is second to none.

“I need to drive from York to Hull during lockdown because of my business. I am required to visit one of our buildings which is being developed. The construction is currently on hold and the site is closed, however, I am required for insurance purposes to keep visiting to check it over.

“I drive 600 miles a week and my car was due its MOT and I wasn’t prepared to leave it another 6 months before I had it checked. For anyone driving a car they need to be confident it is roadworthy and won’t cause an accident.

“Furthermore, we need to support good local businesses like C&M Auto Services who go the extra mile, they picked my car up, dropped it back off and only charged me for the repairs.”